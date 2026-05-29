May 29, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling for the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation was held on May 26 across all 50 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Kapurthala:

The counting of votes for the Kapurthala Municipal Council in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on May 26, along with 7 other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats in the state. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab, which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation has a total of 50 wards. Of 50 wards in this corporation, 18 are general wards, while 19 wards are reserved for women, and an additional six wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste women. A total of five seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Backward Classes.

In the 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured three seats, and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

 Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Ward No  Winning candidate name Party name  Margin of votes
1 Deepak Sulwan Congress 251
2 Sukhwinder Kaur Congress 243
3 Rajbir Singh Congress 754
4 Aman Rani IND 141
5 Jasjeet Singh Dhot  AAP 141
6 Jyoti Dhir Congress 206
7 Kuljit Singh Congress 97
8 Sonika Aggarwal  Congress 820
9 Jaspreet Singh Sehgal  Congress 398
10      
11 Balvir Singh Congress 208
12 Jaswinder Kaur Congress 35
13 Bhupinder Sharma AAP 66
14 Vishal Ahuja Congress 225
15      
16      
17      
18      
19      
20      
21      
22      
23      
24      
25      
26      
27      
28      
29      
30      
31      
32      
33      
34      
35      
36      
37      
38      
39      
40      
41      
42      
43      
44      
45      
46      
47      
48      
49      
50      
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Punjab Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Civic Polls
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\