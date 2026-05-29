Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Kapurthala:

The counting of votes for the Kapurthala Municipal Council in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on May 26, along with 7 other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats in the state. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab, which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation has a total of 50 wards. Of 50 wards in this corporation, 18 are general wards, while 19 wards are reserved for women, and an additional six wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste women. A total of five seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Backward Classes.

In the 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) secured three seats, and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

Full list of ward and party-wise winners