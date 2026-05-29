Congress dominates Kapurthala Municipal Corporation with 31 wins; AAP bags 11, BJP gets 3

Kapurthala:

Counting of votes for the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections is completed, with the Congress emerging as the largest party so far by winning 31 of the 50 wards. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 11 wards, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) won 3 wards each, and Independent candidates won 2 wards.

Party-wise tally

Congress: 31

AAP: 11

BJP: 03

SAD: 03

IND: 02

The municipal corporation comprises 50 wards, including 18 general wards. A total of 19 wards are reserved for women, six for Scheduled Caste women, five for Scheduled Castes, and two for Backward Classes.

Polling for the civic body was conducted through ballot papers on May 26 along with elections to seven other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab. The Kapurthala civic polls are being viewed as politically significant ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, as they are seen as a key indicator of urban voter sentiment in the state.

Voter turnout

The overall voter turnout in the 2026 local body elections in Punjab stood at around 64 per cent, according to the Punjab State Election Commission. As per the latest available figures, the voter turnout in the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections was approximately 61.5 per cent.

A total of 73,233 voters were eligible to cast their votes in the Kapurthala civic polls, including 35,741 male voters, 37,483 female voters, and 9 third-gender voters.

What happened in 2021 polls?

In the 2021 civic elections, Congress had swept the corporation by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while SAD won three seats, and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

Congress: 45

SAD: 03

IND: 02

AAP: 00

BJP: 00

Also Read: Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

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