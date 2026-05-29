Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

Kapurthala:

The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation begins on Friday (May 29) along with 7 other Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats in Punjab. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Polling was conducted on May 26. A total of 7,555 candidates contested across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded 1,801 candidates, followed by 1,550 from the Congress, 1,316 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and 1,251 candidates from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

According to officials, nearly 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of around 35 lakh eligible voters, recording an overall turnout of 63.94 per cent. Polling in municipal corporations stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils witnessed 65.06 per cent voting. Nagar panchayats registered the highest turnout at 76.18 per cent.

The local body elections are being viewed as politically crucial for all major parties in Punjab ---- including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) --- ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly elections. The civic polls are also being seen as a key litmus test for the ruling AAP government, which is aiming to retain power in the state.

In the previous 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured three seats and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

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