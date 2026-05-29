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Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Updated:

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: In the 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured three seats and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Kapurthala:

The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation begins on Friday (May 29) along with 7 other Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats in Punjab. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Polling was conducted on May 26. A total of 7,555 candidates contested across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats in the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fielded 1,801 candidates, followed by 1,550 from the Congress, 1,316 from the Bharatiya Janata Party, and 1,251 candidates from the Shiromani Akali Dal.

According to officials, nearly 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of around 35 lakh eligible voters, recording an overall turnout of 63.94 per cent. Polling in municipal corporations stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils witnessed 65.06 per cent voting. Nagar panchayats registered the highest turnout at 76.18 per cent.

The local body elections are being viewed as politically crucial for all major parties in Punjab ---- including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) --- ahead of next year's Punjab Assembly elections. The civic polls are also being seen as a key litmus test for the ruling AAP government, which is aiming to retain power in the state.

In the previous 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured three seats and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

Follow the threads for all the latest updates on Kapurthala Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026.

Live updates :Kapurthala Municipal Corporation

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  • 8:35 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    182 candidates in fray

    A total of 182 candidates are contesting for the 50 wards of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation election 2026.  

  • 8:25 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    What happened in 2021 polls?

    In the 2021 Kapurthala Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress dominated the polls by winning 45 out of 50 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal secured three seats and two Independent candidates emerged victorious.

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Litmus test for ruling AAP

    The local body polls are being viewed as politically significant ahead of next year’s Punjab Assembly elections and are seen as a major test for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is aiming to retain power in the state.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes begins for all 50 wards

    Counting of votes for all 50 wards in Kapurthala has begun amid tight security arrangements. Authorities have heightened security at counting centres following incidents of clashes, stone-pelting and tension reported during polling in several districts of Punjab.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Political workers clash at several places during Punjab civic polls

    There were reports of clashes and isolated incidents of violence from several polling locations during the voting process. Clashes involving supporters of Congress, AAP, BJP and SAD and allegations of booth capturing were reported.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    63.94% voter turnout in Punjab local body polls

    According to officials, around 22.38 lakh votes were cast out of nearly 35 lakh eligible voters, registering an overall voter turnout of 63.94 per cent. In the municipal corporation elections, polling stood at 59.91 per cent, while municipal councils recorded a turnout of 65.06 per cent. The highest turnout of 76.18 per cent was witnessed in nagar panchayat elections.

  • 7:11 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Polling conducted through ballot papers

    Polling was held on May 26 across 1,897 wards in eight municipal corporations. The elections were conducted through ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). A total of 7,555 candidates were in fray with Aam Aadmi Party fielding 1,801 candidates, followed by 1,550 candidates from Congress, 1,316 candidates from BJP, 1,251 candidates contesting from Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and 96 from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Besides, there were 1,528 Independent candidates contesting the polls.

  • 7:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Vote polled on May 26

    Polling was held on May 26 across 1,897 wards in eight municipal corporations --- Mohali, Bathinda, Abohar, Barnala, Kapurthala, Moga, Batala and Pathankot --- along with 75 municipal councils and 19 nagar panchayats.

  • 7:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Tight security arrangements

    The counting of votes will begin at 8 am sharp amid tight security arrangements across Kapurthala district. Security has been tightened at counting centres after incidents of clashes, stone-pelting and tension were reported during polling in several districts.

     

  • 7:10 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Arushi Jaiswal

    Counting of votes to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for all 50 wards of the Kapurthala Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am on Friday (May 29), along with 7 other Municipal Corporations, 75 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats in Punjab. 

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Punjab Punjab Local Polls Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Municipal Corporations AAP BJP Congress Sad Local Body Polls Municipal Corporation Polls
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