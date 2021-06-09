Kanpur road accident death toll climbs to 17

Image Source : PTI Crowd gathers near the site where a bus collided with a tempo truck, late night in Kanpur, Tuesday June 8, 2021

The death toll in the head-on collision between a double-decker bus and a loader ferrying factory workers on the Kanpur-Allahabad highway has climbed to 17, officials said on Wednesday. District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said a probe has been ordered into the accident that took place on Tuesday night.

Sub Divisional Officer (Sadar), Deepak Kumar Pal, and Circle Officer (Sadar), Rishikesh Yadav, have been asked to inquire into the incident and submit the findings within 24 hours, Tiwari said. Superintendent of Police, Kanpur Outer, Ashtbhuja P Singh, said eight of the injured are being treated at the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital here.

Those with minor injuries were discharged after first aid. The Delhi-bound bus collided with the the loader ferrying 16 biscuit factory workers at Kisan Nagar, the SP said. While 10 people died on the spot, seven succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital or during treatment, the SP said. Over 70 bus passengers had sustained minor injuries, he added.

Passengers on the bus told police that the driver had consumed liquor minutes before the accident took place, sources said. While 12 of the deceased hailed from Lalepur village, four others were residents of Ishwariganj and another was from Sakatpur village.

A senior official said while one family lost three of their sons in the accident, another lost two sons. Bodies have been handed over to families after postmortem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident. Modi had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin the deceased. Chief Minister Adityanath had also announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

