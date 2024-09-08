Singer Kanhiya Mittal to join Congress amid BJP discontent

Follow us on Image Source : KANHAIYA MITTAL (X) Kanhaiya Mittal.

Popular bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal will be joining the Congress party soon. Ahead of the Ram Temple mega event, Mittal sang the famous bhajan-'Jo Ram ko laye they, hum unko layenge'.

While speaking exclusively to India TV, Kanhaiya said, "It is possible to serve 'Sanatan dharma' from anywhere. He will join the party ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

More details are awaited in this regard.

