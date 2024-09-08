Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Singer Kanhiya Mittal to join Congress amid BJP discontent

Singer Kanhiya Mittal to join Congress amid BJP discontent

Kanhiya Mittal is known for his popular bhajan- ‘Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain’. He will soon join the Congress party.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Updated on: September 08, 2024 12:31 IST
Kanhaiya Mittal to join Congress amid BJP discontent bhajan singer khatu shyam ji jagran king haryan
Image Source : KANHAIYA MITTAL (X) Kanhaiya Mittal.

Popular bhajan singer Kanhiya Mittal will be joining the Congress party soon. Ahead of the Ram Temple mega event, Mittal sang the famous bhajan-'Jo Ram ko laye they, hum unko layenge'. 

While speaking exclusively to India TV, Kanhaiya said, "It is possible to serve 'Sanatan dharma' from anywhere. He will join the party ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections 2024. 

More details are awaited in this regard. 

ALSO READ: Congress fielded candidates undergoing ED investigation, one of them is in jail: Haryana BJP chief

ALSO READ: 'We chose this party because...' : Bajrang Punia on why he and Phogat joined Congress | EXCLUSIVE

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement