Congress has fielded candidates undergoing ED investigation, one of them is in jail: Haryana BJP chief

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with BJP leader Mohan Lal Badoli

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli on Saturday (September 7) said that several candidates who have been fielded by the Congress party for the state Assembly Elections are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and one of them is even in jail. He said that Congress is “desperate and will lose” the polls.

Talking about the resignations within the BJP due to discontent within the party due to denial of tickets, he clarified, “None of the resignations have been accepted, and everyone has been persuaded to stay. Lakshman Napa, who joined Congress, will also be brought back soon, and no one else has left”.

He extended his best wishes to Bajrang Punia and Vinesh for starting their political careers.

When asked about Brij Bhushan's statements regarding the Congress’ hand behind the wrestlers’ protest, he said, "I have nothing to say on that matter; it is their personal issue, and the party has no connection to it."

Congress list of candidates in Haryana

The Congress party on Friday announced its first list of 31 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 5. Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who recently joined the party alongside Bajrang Punia, will contest from Julana. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is fielded from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Key figures in the race

Other notable candidates include Surender Panwar from Sonipat, Jagbir Singh Malik from Gohana, and Bharat Bhushan Batra from Rohtak. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan will contest from Hodal, and Mewa Singh will challenge BJP leader Nayab Saini in Ladwa.

Election schedule

The Haryana elections are set for October 5, with results expected on October 8. Nominations close on September 12, and candidates can withdraw by September 16.

BJP's preparations

The BJP has announced 67 candidates, including 21 sitting legislators and 20 new faces while dropping eight sitting MLAs to counter anti-incumbency after 10 years in power. The party is preparing for a tough battle against the Opposition.

(With inputs from Avinash Tiwari)