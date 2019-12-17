Watch: Kanhaiya draws massive crowds to citizenship law protest rally in Bihar

A file photo of Kanhaiya Kumar

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Kanhaiya Kumar has hit out at the Centre over the new Citizenship Amendment Act, as he backed the opposition’s Bihar bandh call at a protest rally in Bihar’s Purnia district on Monday.

देश के विद्यार्थियों पर पुलिस के दमन और संविधान एवं ग़रीब विरोधी CAB-NRC के खिलाफ आज पूर्णिया(बिहार) की जनता ने अपनी आवाज बुलन्द की। जनता समझ रही है कि उनके असल सवालों को दबाने के लिए यह सरकार उन्हें नागरिकता सिद्ध करने के लिए सरकारी दफ़्तरों के बाहर लाइनों में लगा देना चाहती है। pic.twitter.com/vFZULxKnhZ — Kanhaiya Kumar (@kanhaiyakumar) December 16, 2019

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader sang his trademark azaadi song to the protesting crowds, as they were seen joining him in chorus.

Addressing his first major political event since losing the Lok Sabha elections from Begusarai constituency, the former student leader dubbed the citizenship law as a diversionary tactic to distract from issues such as onion price hike among others.

“We are not going to show you any papers but will tell the people about rising prices of onions and other important public issues,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

During his azaadi song, Kanhaiya took potshots at the government, as he clamoured for azaadi invoking freedom fighters from Bhagat Singh to Mahatma Gandhi.

According to news reports, the rally was organised Joint Forum Against NRC, which also includes Congress’ MLA from Katihar Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

