Need for world to stand unitedly against terrorism: India condemns Kabul airport blasts

India on Thursday strongly condemned the bomb blasts near Kabul airport killing over 60 people and wounding over 120. The blasts took place amid chaotic evacuation efforts by the western countries following the Taliban take over of Afghanistan. There were confirmed reports of two blasts, however, according to Sputnik news, a third blast was also heard near Kabul airport on Thursday night.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of this terrorist attack. Today’s attacks reinforce the need for the world to stand unitedly against terrorism and all those who provide sanctuaries to terrorists."

The casualties included many Afghans, US commandos, citizens among other people. Meanwhile, a report said that all Indians were safe in the attack.

According to Reuters, there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts, but US officials pointed the finger at Islamic State's Afghan affiliate, ISIS-Khorosan, which has emerged as enemies of both the West and of the Taliban.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

"The incident underscores the volatility of the situation on the ground in Afghanistan," UN Secretary General Antonio said adding "but also strengthens our resolve as we continue to deliver urgent assistance across the country in support of the Afghan people."

