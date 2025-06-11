Jyoti Malhotra's, YouTuber and Pakistani spy, bail rejected by Hisar Court in espionage case Jyoti Malhotra case: The YouTuber Jyoti was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and being in continuous contact with a Pakistani citizen.

New Delhi:

In a significant development in the ongoing espionage case, the Hisar court has dealt a major blow to the accused, Jyoti Malhotra, by rejecting her bail plea on Wednesday (June 11). Malhotra, who was arrested on serious charges of espionage, had filed a petition seeking bail. However, after reviewing the evidence and the nature of the allegations, the court refused to grant her relief.

The rejection of the bail plea underscores the gravity of the charges against her. According to sources, the court observed that releasing the accused at this stage could hinder the investigation or result in the tampering of crucial evidence.

Jyoti Malhotra will remain in custody as the investigation continues. Authorities have maintained tight-lipped about the details of the case but hinted that the charges involve the leaking of sensitive information. This case continues to unfold as legal proceedings move forward.

Jyoti's judicial custody extended by 14 days

A Hisar court has extended the judicial custody of YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra by another 14 days on Tuesday (June 10). Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information and maintaining contact with a Pakistani national, appeared before the court of Judge Sunil Kumar on June 9. Her next hearing is now scheduled for June 23 (Monday).

Her lawyer, Kumar Mukesh, stated that Malhotra was initially sent to judicial custody on May 26, which concluded on June 9. He added that her bail petition is currently being prepared and may be filed within the week.

The police are continuing their investigation by analysing Malhotra’s bank transactions and examining data recovered from her phone and laptop. While a podcast featuring Malhotra in conversation with a Pakistani YouTuber has surfaced, her lawyer insisted that it merely promoted a message of peace and brotherhood.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra met Danish at Pakistan High Commission

According to officials, Malhotra allegedly met a Pakistani officer, Ahsan-ur-Rahim (alias Danish), at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023 while applying for a visa. She is also reported to have travelled to Pakistan twice.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) CID Crime Branch, Sarthak Sarangi, confirmed that multiple aspects of Malhotra’s activities are under scrutiny. “She visited places like the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Chilika Lake, and Konark, and was also in contact with a YouTuber from Odisha. We are verifying all the facts,” he said, noting coordination with Haryana authorities.

The case has stirred public attention due to Malhotra’s online presence and her alleged cross-border associations, as investigators delve deeper into her international travels and digital communications.

