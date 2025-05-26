Jyoti Malhotra's gadgets reveal espionage links, forensic report confirms VIP treatment in Pakistan The final forensic report of Indian travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra’s electronic devices has confirmed her alleged links to Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI. Hisar police have recovered 12TB of digital data, revealing one-on-one communications with four Pakistan-origin individuals (PIOs).

The final forensic report of travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra’s mobile phone and electronic gadgets has confirmed her suspected links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Malhotra, a 33-year-old YouTuber from Hisar, Haryana, is under investigation for alleged espionage.

The Hisar police recovered 12TB of digital forensic data from Malhotra’s mobile and laptop. Though her custodial interrogation is not being sought at this stage, officials are conducting a detailed analysis of the digital evidence.

Investigators have found a suspicious money trail in her financial transactions, alongside her direct communication with four individuals of Pakistani origin (PIOs). Notably, these contacts were not part of group chats but involved one-on-one conversations — a red flag for intelligence agencies.

First Pakistan trip raised red flags

According to police, Malhotra’s first trip to Pakistan became a turning point. She was granted a special visa and official security clearance by the ISI and Pakistan’s interior ministry. Following this visit, her social media following and video views spiked sharply, suggesting coordinated online amplification.

A recent video filmed by a Scottish YouTuber showed Malhotra in Pakistan with 6–7 armed guards in plain clothes. The guards, reportedly Pakistani security personnel, were seen carrying AK-47-style weapons and providing VIP-style protection. The foreign content creator, shocked by the heavy security around a regular YouTuber, commented on the unusual treatment she received.

Police: Malhotra knowingly aided ISI

The Hisar police believe Malhotra intentionally collaborated with the ISI, seeking continued support and privileges during her cross-border visits. They stated that she was lured by the promise of VIP treatment — a known tactic used by Pakistani intelligence to influence social media figures.

The digital evidence is strong enough to press charges under multiple sections of Indian law, police officials said. Her timely arrest averted a major national security threat, they added.

Agencies monitoring her since her first Pakistan visit believe she was operating on instructions from the PIOs for personal gain. Investigators are now probing the source of funds she received, suspecting foreign inflow linked to espionage activity.

Who is Jyoti Malhotra?

Malhotra runs a popular YouTube channel ‘Travel With Jo’, where she documents her journeys as a travel vlogger. She has millions of subscribers across social media platforms. A graduate of Kurukshetra University, she is unmarried and 33 years old.

Her recent online content and associations have now triggered a full-scale national security probe, with intelligence agencies closely tracking her movements and digital trail.