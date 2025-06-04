YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested in Punjab for spying, had ties to Jyoti Malhotra, Pakistani operatives Punjab Police have arrested YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who has over 1.1 million subscribers, for alleged espionage. Singh, associated with Pakistani intelligence operative Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa, is accused of being part of a terror-backed spy network.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Jasbir Singh, a YouTuber with over 1.1 million subscribers, for allegedly being part of a Pakistan-backed espionage network. The arrest is part of a widening investigation that earlier saw Haryana-based influencer Jyoti Malhotra held on similar charges.

Singh, a resident of Mahlan village in Rupnagar district who runs the YouTube channel Jaan Mahal, was reportedly in contact with multiple Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs), including Shakir alias Jutt Randhawa and Ehsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish, a former official at the Pakistan High Commission who was expelled by India on May 13.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X that Singh was a key link in the “terror-backed espionage network.” Investigations revealed Singh attended the Pakistan National Day celebrations in Delhi on Danish's invitation, where he allegedly met Pakistani Army officials and vloggers.

“He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions — in 2020, 2021, and 2024 — and forensic examination of his electronic devices has uncovered several Pakistan-based contacts,” DGP Yadav said.

Singh also maintained regular contact with Malhotra, a 33-year-old Hisar native and operator of the Travel with JO YouTube channel, who was arrested last month by Haryana Police for alleged espionage. After her arrest, Singh reportedly tried to delete records of his communications with the Pakistani operatives.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell in Mohali. Police said efforts are on to unravel the broader espionage and terror network and identify additional collaborators.

The crackdown follows heightened security measures in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent four-day military escalation between India and Pakistan, which left 26 people dead.