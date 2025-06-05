Who is Madam N? How ISI's agent lured Indian social media influencers like Jyoti Malhotra to spy for Pakistan Naushaba also had direct talks with ISI officer Danish, who worked as a visa officer in the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi.

New Delhi:

In a major breakthrough in the espionage case, Indian intelligence agencies have uncovered the identity of a key person, Noshaba Shehzad Masud, referred to as "Madam N", whose name repeatedly appeared during the interrogation of the arrested social media influencers.

Following Operation Sindoor, several social media influencers were arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. During the interrogation of the arrested spies, the name "Madam N" surfaced repeatedly.

Who is Madam N?

Noshaba Shehzad Masud, or Madam N, is a resident of Lahore, Pakistan. She is alleged to be a critical operative for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Madam N, who runs a company called 'Jaiyana Travel and Tourism', is married to a retired Pakistan Civil Service officer.

It was this Madam N who was helping the Indian social media influencers, arrested in the espionage case, travel to her country.

What was Madam N's conspiracy and how did she work?

The conspiracy led by ISI's Madam N has now come to light. She was allegedly working on building a network of sleeper cells under the cover of espionage. Madam N is said to have facilitated the travel of social media influencers, later arrested for spying, to Pakistan.

Acting on the directives of the Pakistan Army and ISI, she was actively engaged in establishing a spy network of 500 individuals in India under the cover of tourism and religious pilgrimages. She targeted Indian Hindus and Sikhs, especially after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, to recruit sleeper cells. Her activities intensified significantly following the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

She used her travel business to lure YouTubers and social media influencers, like Jyoti Malhotra, to Pakistan under the pretext of cultural exchange and pilgrimage. Noshaba used to introduce these YouTubers and social media influencers to Pakistani Army and ISI officials. In the last six months, Noshaba has facilitated about 3,000 Indians and about 1,500 Indians living abroad in Pakistan.

Noshaba's influence in the Pakistani embassy

Noshaba also had a strong influence over the visa section of the Pakistani Embassy in Delhi. She maintained direct contact with First Secretary (Visa) Suhail Qamar and Counsellor (Trade) Umar Sheryar, making it possible for anyone she referred to obtain a visa with just a phone call. She also communicated directly with ISI officer Danish, who served as a visa official at the embassy.

What's particularly noteworthy is that, technically, there is no formal mechanism for issuing tourist visas to Indian citizens wishing to visit Pakistan. Despite this, the Pakistan High Commission has been granting visitor visas based on Noshaba's recommendations and sponsorship. These actions are believed to be part of her broader role in aiding the Pakistan Army in forming sleeper cells in India.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Noshaba's Instagram ID

Noshaba's personal details

We now bring to light personal details about Noshaba, particularly how she carried out financial dealings with Indian YouTubers. Authorities have also traced two of her bank accounts, which are currently under investigation for tracking the flow of money between her and individuals in India.

The phone number of Noshaba found from the mobile of the arrested spies is: +92 321 044####

Name of account holder: Noshaba Shehzad

This is the USD bank account number: 0172 79###672 - ##

IBAN: PK22 HABB 0001 #### ####7210

Swift Code: H## ##KA

Branch Code: 01##

HABIB BANK LIMITED ( HBL)

LAHORE GULBERG MAIN GULBURG-II LAHORE PAKISTAN

Naushaba's personal account: Its money trail is also being investigated

Name of account holder: Noshaba Shehzad

Account number: 0172 7980#### - ##

IBAN: PK22 HABB 0001 #### #### 6999

Swift Code: HA## ##KA

Branch Code: 0172

HABIB BANK LIMITED ( HBL)

LAHORE GULBERG MAIN GULBURG-II LAHORE PAKISTAN

