Jyoti Malhotra knew Pakistani friends she talked to were ISI agents: Cops find key evidence from laptop, phone

Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra was fully aware that the Pakistani officials she was in contact with were linked to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan’s notorious spy agency, but she showed no fear or hesitation. The revelation came during the Haryana Police’s forensic examination of her digital devices following her arrest on charges of spying for Pakistan.

Investigation has revealed that Malhotra, 33, had direct one-on-one communication with four Pakistani intelligence agents. These included individuals identified as Danish, whom she reportedly met during a visit to the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi, along with Ahsan and Shahid. Investigators are currently working to confirm the specific roles and positions these individuals hold within the Pakistani security establishment.

Police had earlier seized Malhotra’s phone and laptop. While many files and messages had been deleted, forensic experts managed to retrieve a staggering 12 terabytes of data. Preliminary analysis indicates that Malhotra was fully aware she was speaking with ISI operatives and chose to maintain the relationship regardless.

Malhotra, who runs a travel vlogging channel with over four lakh subscribers, has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for activities considered to be a threat to India’s unity, sovereignty, and integrity. Investigators say that further charges may be filed as more evidence is examined.

Her extravagant lifestyle had already raised red flags, with spending patterns far exceeding her declared income. Authorities suspect the involvement of foreign funding, and Haryana Police are expected to approach central agencies to assist in tracing the money trail.

Malhotra was arrested on May 15, just days after India launched retaliatory airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. Her recent visits to Pakistan and China, coupled with appearances at high-profile events and displays of opulence, had brought her under scrutiny.

Further controversy emerged when it was revealed that Malhotra moved around Pakistan under heavy security, including escorts armed with AK-47s. A video posted by Scottish YouTuber Callum Mill, who runs the channel Callum Abroad, captured her at Lahore’s Anarkali Bazar surrounded by at least six armed men. In the footage, she engages briefly with Callum, who later expressed surprise at the level of security she had.

“She’s the one with all the guards… six gunmen surrounding her,” he remarked in the video, noting the presence of others who appeared to be tourists accompanying her.