Jyoti Malhotra deleted Operation Sindoor chats with Danish; YouTuber's laptop, phones sent for forensic tests

Fresh details have emerged in the espionage investigation concerning Haryana-based YouTuber and travel vlogger Jyoti Malhotra. According to reliable sources, Malhotra deleted her chat history about Operation Sindoor with Danish, a former officer of the Pakistan High Commission, raising serious concerns about an attempt to tamper with crucial digital evidence.

It should be noted that Danish, who was a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, was expelled from India on May 13 after he was declared a persona non grata over espionage charges. Danish had introduced Malhotra to several Pakistani Intelligence Operatives during his meeting at the Pakistan High Commission. Danish has also introduced his wife to Jyoti as they discuss about Pakistan's National Day.

Jyoti Malhotra deleted Operation Sindoor, blackout chats with Danish

According to sources, Jyoti Malhotra deleted chat logs related to Operation Sindoor and removed other crucial evidence from her mobile device. She deleted these chats with Danish during two key incidents: discussions about Operation Sindoor and the blackout that occurred in her hometown in Hisar.

In the chats, Jyoti shared details about Operation Sindoor and informed Danish about the timing of the blackout in Hisar, as well as administrative activities during the blackout, including sirens and official messages from the authorities.

The sources said that the digital cleanup of her device appears to be a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence and mislead the authorities.

Consequently, Malhotra's two mobile phones and laptop have been sent for forensic analysis to recover deleted data.

Jyoti's arrest revealed how a spying network was being run using technology

According to sources, as the investigation advances, Malhotra's arrest is revealing a deep-seated conspiracy involving a large ISI network, which was using technology to run a sophisticated spying operation. This module reportedly included social media influencers and independent operatives as part of a broader strategy. Apart from collecting intelligence, their job was to craft a misleading narrative about Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra is trying to mislead the investigation

A joint interrogation team comprising the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Haryana Police has questioned Jyoti Malhotra, uncovering several hidden facts. The YouTuber is also trying to mislead the investigation. Notably, she initially lied about her personal connection with Danish, a Pakistani intelligence officer.

The interrogation team found certain apps on her phone where chats automatically deleted within 24 hours. It was found that most of Jyoti's photos were shared via these apps. Authorities are probing which photos were shared and with whom.

Analysis of her videos showed a pattern

The inquiry revealed that Jyoti's activities in Pakistan went well beyond cultural or religious tourism. Analysis of her videos showed a pattern: while presented as religious content, the videos contained minimal information about religious sites but focused heavily on border areas and their security arrangements. Similar trends were observed in her blogs about the Afghanistan border.

The investigation is now examining her international travels, which include visits to Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Dubai, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. Her trips to Bangladesh and China, especially following her Pakistan visit, are under close scrutiny.

Jyoti had traveled to Pakistan for the Baisakhi festival on May 17, 2014. Although the festival lasted ten days, she remained in Pakistan for over 20 days before traveling to China for about a month. The agencies are investigating where she went in Pakistan post-festival, who she met, and whether her trip to China was prearranged there.

