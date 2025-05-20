Top Army officer's stern message to Pakistan: 'Whole of Pak within India's range, they will need...' Delivering a firm message to Pakistan, Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of the Indian Army's Air Defence, asserted that India possesses the capability to launch strikes anywhere within Pakistan if the situation demands it.

New Delhi:

India possesses the military capability to conduct precision strikes across the full depth of Pakistani territory, and if Islamabad shifts its military headquarters from Rawalpindi to areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), it will still need to find a very deep hole to hide, a top Indian Army officer asserted.

"The whole of Pakistan is within range," said Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, highlighting the country's military capabilities.

'They will have to really find a deep hole'

"India has an adequate arsenal of weapons to take on Pakistan right across its depth. So, from its broadest to its narrowest, wherever it is, the whole of Pakistan is within range... The GHQ (General Headquarters) can move from Rawalpindi to KPK (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) or wherever they want to move, but they are all within range," Lt Gen D'Cunha said.

During the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, Indian forces struck multiple Pakistani air bases near the border. However, the Defence Minister emphasised that the effects of the operation were felt deep within Rawalpindi, the location of the Pakistani Army's headquarters.

India's offensive strikes during Operation Sindoor targeted key Pakistani airbases with precision, utilising loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets. Modern indigenous technology, including long-range drones and guided munitions, played a crucial role in the operation's success.

Armed Forces foiled Pakistan's 1,000-drone aerial assault

He further said that Pakistan had launched nearly 800 to 1000 drones across the western border over four days, and and all drones carrying weapons were successfully intercepted and destroyed through coordinated efforts by the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

"I would say anything between 800 to 1000 across the whole western border in four days. A large number of them were destroyed. One thing for sure is that all the Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles [UCAV] which carried a payload, although they intended to harm our civilian population and they were directed towards population centres, we ensured that they did not cause any damage, and I think the proof of the pudding is actually in what we actually saw, that there were no civilian casualties..." Lt Gen D'Cunha told news agency ANI in an interview.

On May 7, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Pakistani attempts were strongly responded to by the Indian side by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening (May 10) announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: