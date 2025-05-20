'Goli unhone chalayi, dhamaka humne kiya': How Indian Army gave befitting response to Pakistani shelling The Indian Army's artillery gunners in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu and Kashmir delivered a crushing response during ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

The Indian Army described its response to Pakistan's retaliatory shelling in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir as "strong, accurate, and effective." The cross-border shelling, which followed India's Operation Sindoor, tragically claimed the lives of nearly 27 people in the region.

After India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

Goli unhone chalayi thi...

Describing the effectiveness of India's counteraction, an Army Major remarked, "Goli unhone chalayi thi, par dhamaka humne kiya (They fired the bullet, but we delivered the real blow)."

"Operation Sindoor was not a reaction; it was a calculated and mission-oriented strike. Our intention was very clear: we had to destroy the enemy's terror infrastructure and posts that help in infiltration. We were fully prepared for this - mentally, tactically and logistically... For this, we had an indigenous advanced radar system and various target acquisition systems, but apart from this, the most important thing was the spirit of our soldiers," said the Army Major.

He proudly said that there were no casualties from India's side and the armed forces focused on targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"There was a lot of artillery fire from Pakistan's side, I can say with pride that there were no casualties from our side. Our goal was to destroy their terror infrastructure. When they started targeting our civilian area and military installations, our intention was clear: If they fire shells on our village, we will also destroy their post. Every shell of ours was an answer to them. We ensured that no civilian was killed."

Operation Sindoor destroyed Pakistan's morale

Additionally, the Major said that Operation Sindoor not only destroyed posts but also their morale. "Operation Sindoor not only destroyed their posts but also their morale. We had our moment and we made it count. We have given such a reply that they will always remember this operation and will think a hundred times before doing anything in future."

'Enemy will remember this for decades'

Recounting the response to Pakistani shelling, another soldier said, "Our task under Operation Sindoor was very clear. We had to target the enemy's forward posts, which were supporting the terrorists' infrastructure and infiltration, and had to neutralise them accurately. When the enemy violated the ceasefire and tried to target our forward posts, our response was very strong, accurate and effective. Every round fired from the Gun was very accurate and neutralised the target. The enemy suffered a lot of damage, and there was a lot of panic in their camp and military base... The enemy will remember this firing for many decades."

The Indian Army also deployed several advanced defence weapons, which helped it gain an edge in the cross-firing from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

