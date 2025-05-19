Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefs parliamentary panel, says India-Pakistan conflict remained conventional Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack. The meeting, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included representatives from various parties.

New Delhi:

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the India-Pakistan conflict, emphasising that it remained strictly within the conventional military domain, with no nuclear signalling from Pakistan, according to sources.

The meeting, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, included lawmakers from across the political spectrum, such as TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Congress's Rajeev Shukla and Deepender Hooda, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Arun Govil.

Misri reportedly reiterated the government's position that the decision to halt military actions was made at a bilateral level, pushing back against US President Donald Trump's repeated claims about his administration's role in de-escalating the conflict.

According to the sources, some members of the panel raised concerns about Pakistan's possible use of Chinese platforms during the recent exchanges, but Misri dismissed these as irrelevant, asserting that India had effectively targeted Pakistani air bases, limiting their operational capabilities.

The briefing took place against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, the ongoing Indian military campaign to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Indian and Pakistani forces had engaged in a series of intense exchanges before agreeing to a temporary halt in military actions on May 10.

Misri's presentation, scheduled over two days, is expected to cover the broader context of India’s response to the Pahalgam attack and its diplomatic efforts to counter terrorism.

Meanwhile, the government has announced plans to send all-party delegations to 33 global capitals to present India’s position on counterterrorism efforts, reflecting its broader strategy to build international support against militant networks.

(With PTI inputs)