Centre opposes Turkish firm Celebi's plea against security clearance revocation in Delhi High Court The Centre has opposed Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India's plea in the Delhi High Court challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to revoke its security clearance. The government argued that the move was based on national security concerns.

New Delhi:

The Centre on Monday opposed pleas by Turkish firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and its affiliate, Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, in the Delhi High Court challenging the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security's (BCAS) decision to revoke their security clearances.

Appearing before Justice Sachin Datta, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the decision was taken in the interest of national security, citing specific inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies could be hazardous under the current circumstances.

The BCAS revoked the security clearances just days after Turkey, a key backer of Pakistan, condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. Celebi Airport Services India oversees ground handling operations, while Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management handles cargo terminal functions at Indian airports.

"I am saying that it is a national security issue, and the order (revoking clearance) reflects the same," Mehta told the court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the Celebi firms, countered that the revocation was based on "public perception" related to the Turkish shareholding in the companies, which he argued was not a valid ground for such a decision. He further noted that the companies have been operating in India for 17 years, employing around 14,000 people.

"It appears to me that this is because of public perception related to the shareholding of Turkish nationals," Rohatgi said, adding that the firms were not given an opportunity for a hearing or a detailed explanation before the clearance was revoked.

Justice Datta questioned whether the court could sit in appeal over national security decisions and whether a prior notice was mandatory in such cases. The matter was adjourned to May 21 for further hearing.

(With PTI inputs)