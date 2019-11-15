Our judgements are not to be played with: Justice Nariman reminds Centre to read dissent in Sabarimala Verdict

Image Source : PTI Supreme Court Justice RF Nariman has reminded Centre's counsel Tushar Mehta to read dissent judgment in Sabarimala Verdict and comply with Court's orders.

Justice RF Nariman of the Supreme Court on Friday said the government must read the "extremely important dissent" order in the Sabarimala case. Justice Nariman had penned the dissent order on behalf of himself and Justice D Y Chandrachud. Justice Nariman told the Centre's counsel Tushar Mehta that an impression has been cast that its officers don't comply with court orders.

"Please tell your government to read the dissent judgement delivered in the Sabaimala case yesterday, which is extremely important.... Inform your authority and the government to read it," he told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, who were a part of the five-judge Constitution bench in the Sabarimala case, had on Thursday dissented from the majority verdict and had dismissed the plea seeking review of the apex court's earlier judgement allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabairmala temple.

"Ask your government and its officials to carefully read our judgement in Sabarimala. Tell them our judgements are not be played with. Kindly instruct your officers to read what the court has said about Article 141," said the judge.

The apex court observed that an impression is there among government officers, as a result they don't comply with court orders.

Image Source : PTI The Sabarimala Temple opens for devotees on November 16. The SC on Thursday had referred the matter of allowing women to religious places and other such pleas to a 7-Judge Bench.

He said this to Mehta when the court was hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case.

The SC dismissed the ED plea. Justice Nariman also pulled up the Enforcement Directorate, saying "this is not the way you deal with citizens' rights."

Justice Nariman also asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to apprise the Centre and its officers of his dissenting judgement in the Sabrimala case.

"Our orders must be complied with. We won't allow any violation," added the judge.

(Inputs from PTI and IANS)

ALSO READ | Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even ends today, AQI hovers above 'severe' mark

ALSO READ | PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up 'very productive' BRICS Summit