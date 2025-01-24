JPC on Waqf Bill: Huge uproar erupts, Owaisi and 9 other MPs suspended from today's meeting

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A ruckus erupted during the JPC meeting on the Waqf Bill on January 24.

JPC on Waqf Bill: A dramatic turn of events occurred on Friday during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf Bill as chaos erupted among members, forcing marshals to intervene. The uproar led to the suspension of 10 opposition MPs including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi from today's meeting.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey moved the motion for suspending the opposition members which was adopted by the committee, BJP member Aparajita Sarangi claimed the conduct of opposition members was "disgusting" as they were continuously creating ruckus during the meeting and using unparliamentary language aganinst Pal.

List of MPs suspended from today's meeting

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress)

Nadimul Haque (Trinamool Congress)

Mohibbullah Nadvi (Samajwadi Party)

Syed Naseer Hussain (Congress)

Imran Masood (Congress)

Mohammad Jawed (Congress)

Arvind Ganpat Sawant (Shiv Sena-UBT)

A Raja (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

MM Abdulla (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam)

Meeting began on stormy note

The meeting of the parliamentary committee began a stormy note, with opposition members claiming they were not being given adequate time to study the proposed changes to the draft legislation. Before calling Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious head of Kashmir, the members of the Committee held discussions among themselves which turned stormy with opposition leaders claiming the BJP was pushing for speedy acceptance of the report on the Waqf Amendment Bill with an eye on the Delhi elections.

The heated arguments during the meeting led to a brief adjournment of the proceedings. The Mirwaiz-led delegation appeared before the Committee after it reconvened. Trinamool member Kalyan Banerjee and Congress member Naseer Hussain stormed out of the meeting and told reporters that the proceedings of the committee had become a "farce". They demanded that the meeting scheduled for January 27 to examine the proposed amendments clause-by-clause be deferred to January 30 or January 31.

Waqf Amendment Bill

It should be mentioned here that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on August 8, 2024, following its introduction in the Lok Sabha by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, of 1995, to address issues and challenges in regulating and managing waqf properties.

