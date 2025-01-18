Government preparing to introduce Waqf Amendment Bill during budget session: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi arrives to attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

Sources indicated that the government is gearing up to present the Waqf Amendment Bill during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. The Budget Session, scheduled from January 31 to April 4, 2025, will commence with President Droupadi Murmu’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31. Following this, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, 2025.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed the schedule, stating, “The Hon’ble President will address the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31 at 11:00 AM in the Lok Sabha Chamber. The Union Budget 2025-26 will be presented on February 1, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.”

The session will be conducted in two parts:

• First Phase: January 31 to February 13, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, and Sitharaman will address discussions on the budget.

• Recess: Parliament will reconvene on March 10 to deliberate on ministry grant demands and finalize the budget process.

The session, consisting of 27 sittings, is set to conclude on April 4, 2025. The anticipated introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill during this session highlights the government’s focus on key legislative reforms.