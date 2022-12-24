Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Late separatist leader Geelani's house seized following raids by SIA.

Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday seized a house in the Barzulla area which was registered in the name of late separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. According to the officials, the property was believed to have been purchased in the late 1990s by Jamat-e-Islami (JeI) and was registered in Geelani’s name who used to live till early 2000. Subsequently, he shifted to the Hyderpora area of the city. Notably, Geelani died in September last year.

The property was later used as the residence of ‘Ameer’ (chief) of the JeI, the officials said. The SIA also seized another residential house in the same area, they said.

Why SIA seized properties belonging to Jel?

Further, the officials underscored the SIA’s action is part of the seizure of several properties belonging to the JeI, which is a banned organisation.

It is worth mentioning that the SIA has identified as many as 188 JeI properties across the UT which have either been notified or are in the process of being notified for further legal action. These are a result of an investigation of case FIR number 17 of 2019 U/S 10, 11 and 13 of Police Station Batmaloo being investigated by the agency, they said.

The move is aimed at choking the availability of funds for secessionist activities and dismantling the ecosystem of anti-national elements and terror networks hostile to India’s sovereignty, the officials said.

