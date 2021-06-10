'Those who have small mindset': Jitin Prasada on MP Congress' garbage remark

Image Source : PTI Jitin Prasada joined BJP on Wednesday

Newly inducted BJP leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday said that his decision to switch sides was well-thought as he was aware of the situation of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. Prasada's reply came following Mallikarjun Kharge's statement that he was never ignored in the party.

News agency ANI quoted Prasada, as saying, "What can I say? He is such a senior leader but I know the situation in UP and the connection between people and Congress. I decided this after thinking everything."

When asked about Madhya Pradesh Congress' now-deleted tweet calling him garbage, Prasada said, "I won't make a comment, everyone is free to criticise. Those who have small mindset, remain small. I'll receive everyone's criticism as 'prasad'. I believe that my decision is right and in the country's interest."

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over Prasada joining the BJP. He told reporters, "Jaane wale jaate rehte hain, we can’t stop them. It was his decision, he also had a future here (Congress Party). However, it is unfortunate."

Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday, which is seen as a major setback for the Congress party months ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He joined the saffron party in the presence of of Union Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters in Delhi.

