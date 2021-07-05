Jharkhand: Man kills 80-year-old stepmother to grab land

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district allegedly killed his 80-year- old stepmother to grab her land, a senior police officer said.

A man in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district allegedly killed his 80-year- old stepmother to grab her land, a senior police officer said.

Sahibganj, Superintendent of Police, Anuranjan Kispotta told PTI that Gautam Munda of Soti Chowki Pangdo village under the jurisdiction of Borio Jirwabari police station allegedly killed his widowed stepmother Sansari Devi, last month and buried her body by digging a pit near a pond.

The SP said that the daughter of Sansari Devi gave a written complaint to the police on July 2 that her mother was missing since June 13 and she suspected that her half-brother Gautam Munda had killed her.

He said police acting on the complaint of the daughter interrogated Gautam. During interrogation, Gautam revealed

that he, along with his brother-in-law Rajkumar had killed his stepmother and buried the body near the pond.

The SP said police arrested Gautam and Raj Kumar on Saturday and the body of the deceased was recovered on Sunday from near the pond. The SP further said that Gautam had killed his stepmother to grab the land in her name.

Also Read: 2 arrested for stealing cars in Delhi and selling them in Kashmir

Latest India News