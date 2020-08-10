Jharkhand Education Minister, 53, takes admission in class 11

Image Source : TWITTER@JAGARNATH MAHTO Jharkhand HRD Minister Jagarnath Mahto

There is indeed no age bar for knowledge and learning as Jharkhand Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Jagarnath Mahto on Monday applied for admission in class 11 in a government-affiliated inter college. The 53-year-old minister has filed his application at Devi Mahto Inter College in Bokaro district as he has decided to resume his education after 25 years.

The legislator from the Dumri assembly constituency in Giridih district has chosen Arts stream to pursue higher education. He said, "I am a politician. So, the subject of political science will be for sure. I will choose the rest of the subjects very soon."

It was in the year 1995, he passed matriculation (class-10) examinations. Ever since he was appointed as the HRD minister of Jharkhand, he was facing criticism, from the common people as well as from a section of elected members. Later, he decided to re-start his education.

Hindustan Times quoted the minister as saying, "Constant criticism inspired me to re-start my pending education. Ever since I was made education minister of Jharkhand, a section of people has been aggressive on my educational qualification. Then, I decided to begin my studies again."

On being asked about how he will strike a balance between the ministry and regular classes, he told HT, "Let me get the admission, first. I have just applied for admission today. If my application falls under rules, I will get admission. Thereafter, I will think about striking a balance."

Mahto is not the only minister in Jharkhand cabinet, who has a qualification of matriculation. As per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR)' report, Jharkhand's health minister Banna Gupta, transport minister Champai Soren, social welfare minister Joba Manjhi, and labour minister Satyanand Bhokta have also declared their education qualification to be Class-10 pass in their affidavits for Jharkhand assembly polls in 2019.

