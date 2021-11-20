Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jharkhand: Blast on railway tracks in Dhanbad derails diesel locomotive

A portion of railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad division was damaged following an explosion in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the details, the explosion resulted in the derailment of a diesel locomotive.

In a statement, the railways said it was a 'bomb blast' which occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division.

"Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant causing derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division," the Railways said.

Sources indicate that this was a Naxal-related incident.

No death or injury has been reported.

Senior officers have rushed to the site and restoration of the track is awaited, officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

