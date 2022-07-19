Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's aide Pankaj Mishra arrested in money laundering case by ED

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren arrested by ED

Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by ED

Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

Jharkhand News: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Pankaj Mishra, a political aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case in Ranchi, officials said.

According to reports, Pankaj Mishra, MLA representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren who got arrested by ED today, was taken to a special PMLA court.

They said Mishra was arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and claimed that he was "evasive in his replies" during questioning.

Mishra is expected to be presented before a Ranchi court on Wednesday where the ED will seek his custody.

The federal probe agency had raided his premises and those linked to him last week in the state.

After the raids, the ED had frozen deposits of Rs 11.88 crore lying in 37 bank accounts belonging to Mishra and Dahoo Yadav, a person linked to him.

Apart from this, Rs 5.34 crore "unaccounted" cash was also seized by the agency, which claimed that these monies were linked to "illegal mining" in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

