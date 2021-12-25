Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu & Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Awantipora

Two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out on Saturday with security forces at the Hardumir in the Tral area of Awantipora.

Earlier, two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district in the wee hours of Saturday. An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chowgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

