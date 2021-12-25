Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Encounter breaks out in Shopian; two militants likely trapped

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Chowgam area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours of Saturday. According to report, two militants are likely to be trapped.

"Encounter has started at Chowgam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Earlier, One unidentified terrorist has been neutralized in an encounter with the security forces in the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in its tweet said, "One unidentified terrorist killed."

As per the sources, one AK-47 assault rifle has also been recovered during a joint operation of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police.

