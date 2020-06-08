Monday, June 08, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in J&K's Shopian

At least 4 terrorists have been killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police informed on Monday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2020 10:41 IST
Jammu Kashmir, Terrorists, Shopian
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Four terrorsits have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

At least 4 terrorists have been killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police informed on Monday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the slain militants or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining militant ranks. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district's Reban area on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READSecurity forces gun down 3 terrorists in J&K's Shopian, encounter underway

ALSO READ2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X