Security forces gun down 4 terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Four terrorsits have been killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.

At least 4 terrorists have been killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police informed on Monday.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Pinjora area of the district in South Kashmir this morning after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said. He said the operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fired on personnel of a search party, who retaliated. In the exchange of fire, four militants were killed.

Police have not revealed the identity of the slain militants or their group affiliation as part of a new policy to prevent youngsters from joining militant ranks. This is the second encounter in Shopian district in the past 24 hours.

#UPDATE Four terrorists have been killed in the ongoing encounter in Pinjora area of Shopian district. Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. More details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police https://t.co/vgSdgWb49c — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Five Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including a self-styled commander, were killed in a gun battle with security forces in the district's Reban area on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

