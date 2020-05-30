2 militants killed during encounter in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI/FILE Encounter breaks out in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir (Representational image)

Two militants were killed after an encounter broke out on Saturday between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The identification of the militants is being ascertained.

Earlier cordon and search operation was launched in the area by a joint team of forces including 1 RR, CRPF and Kulgam Police on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated. The exchange of fire is going on.



Meanwhile, mobile Internet has been also suspended in the district for precautionary measures.

More details awaited.

