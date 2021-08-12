Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Mysterious blast reported at BJP worker's residence in J-K's Rajouri

A grenade was lobbed at the residence of a BJP worker in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Thursday night, that injured five people.

The grenade was targeted at the house of BJP worker Jasbir Singh in Khandli area.

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security personnel after the ultras opened fired at a Border Security Force (BSF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu when it was attacked.

Three persons, including a security personnel, suffered injuries in the encounter. Meanwhile, two civilians with bullet injuries were brought to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

READ MORE: Terrorists attack BSF convoy in J-K's Kulgam

Latest India News