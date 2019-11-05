Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in Poonch along LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in Poonch along LoC

Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

PTI PTI
Jammu Updated on: November 05, 2019 10:23 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in
Image Source : PTI

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan opens fire at forward posts in Poonch along LoC

Pakistani Rangers on Tuesday targeted forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir with small arms firing, a defence official said. The Indian Army effectively retaliated.

"At about 0740 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms along LoC in Kirni sector in Poonch district", he said. 

The firing stopped around 8 am.

On Monday night, Pakistani Ranger opened fire from across the border in Manyari-Chorgali area in Hiranagar sector, the official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the border retaliated.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryShia Waqf board bans use of its properties for any Ayodhya event Next StoryManipur: IED blast at Thangal Bazar in Imphal; 4 policemen, 1 civilian injured  