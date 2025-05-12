Jammu and Kashmir, other border areas see 'first peaceful night' as no fresh incidents reported: Indian Army India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

The Indian Army on Monday (May 12) confirmed that Jammu and Kashmir, along with other border areas, experienced their 'first peaceful night' since hostilities began, with no new incidents or ceasefire violations reported as Pakistan adhered to the ceasefire after India's stern warning of a strong retaliatory response to any further violations.

For the first time in several days, locals in the Jammu region, including the heavily affected areas of Poonch and Rajouri, enjoyed a peaceful night free from the sounds of aircraft, missile strikes, and drone activity. The calm provided much-needed relief, allowing residents to return to their normal routines.

'Night remained peaceful'

"The night remained largely peaceful in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the international border. No incident has been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days," said the Indian Army.

Notably, tension between the two neighbours soared after the Indian armed forces on Wednesday conducted precision strikes targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire

India and Pakistan reached a ceasefire agreement on Saturday along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, following heightened tensions triggered by the Indian Armed Forces' strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries agreed to halt all forms of military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5 PM on Saturday.

