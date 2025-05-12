BSF constable succumbs to injuries sustained in cross-border shelling by Pakistan in Jammu The firing between BSF and Pakistani forces took place after India launched Operation Sindoor following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

New Delhi:

The Border Security Force (BSF) lost another soldier in Operation Sindoor, as constable Deepak Chingakham became the second personnel to succumb to injuries from cross-border firing by Pakistan Rangers in the RS Pora area of Jammu division on the intervening night of May 9 and 10.

"DG BSF and All Ranks salute the supreme sacrifice made by Constable Deepak Chingakham in the line of duty. He was injured in cross-border fire by Pakistan on 10th May 2025 along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, Jammu. He succumbed to his injuries today on 11th May 2025. Prahari Pariwar stands firm with the bereaved family in these trying times,” BSF said in a post on X.

It said the Director General of BSF and all ranks expressed their deepest condolences to his family. "Wreath-laying ceremony (of the fallen jawan) with full honours shall take place tomorrow (Monday) at frontier headquarters Jammu," the BSF said.

Former Manipur CM hailed Deepak’s martyrdom

Former Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday hailed Deepak’s martyrdom on X, posting that “he was a proud son of Manipur, and as a Meitei, his courage and dedication to the nation reflect the deep sense of duty that lives within so many of our people”.

Sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz attained martyrdom

Eight personnel from the BSF's 7th Battalion were injured during Saturday’s shelling, and sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz later died from his injuries.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held with full military honours at the BSF's frontier headquarters in Jammu's Paloura on Sunday for Imteyaz.

His last rites will be performed at his native Narayanpur village in Bihar's Saran district on Monday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday condoled the death of BSF SI Imtiaz, who was a native of Saran district. In a post on X, Kumar said Imtiaz’s “sacrifice will always be remembered with pride and gratitude”.An ex-gratia amount, as per the state government policy, will be handed over to the bereaved family members, said the chief minister’s office.

The exchange of fire between the BSF and Pakistani forces occurred in the aftermath of India's launch of Operation Sindoor, a military response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. Initiated on May 7, the Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). All retaliatory measures taken against Pakistani aggression were executed under this ongoing operation.

Following four days of intense cross-border strikes that raised concerns of broader conflict, both countries agreed on Saturday to cease all military actions across land, air, and sea.

(With agencies input)

