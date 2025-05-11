Pakistan Army reported to have lost 35 to 40 personnel between May 7-10: India Operation Sindoor: At least 35–40 Pakistan army personnel killed in precision strikes, say Indian Armed Forces

New Delhi:

In a rare and significant tri-service press briefing held on Sunday, senior officials from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force revealed extensive details of Operation Sindoor, the country’s retaliatory military operation following the Pahalgam terror attack. The operation, which unfolded over the past week, has led to substantial losses for the Pakistan Army, with Indian officials estimating that at least 35 to 40 personnel were killed between May 7 and May 10.

Air Marshal A.K. Bharti, speaking during the joint briefing, stated, “The Pakistan Army has suffered heavy losses. Our forces have struck with precision, targeting key terror hubs and critical military infrastructure across the Line of Control (LoC).” According to Bharti, the action came in direct response to escalating threats, including the Pahalgam terror incident that claimed civilian and military lives.

The operation involved coordinated strikes by Indian ground and air forces, with the night of May 9–10 witnessing a surge in cross-border activity. “There was a concerted effort by the adversary to target airfields and critical logistical infrastructure using drones and aircraft,” Bharti noted. “However, we ensured that there was no damage to intended targets, and our air defense systems responded swiftly.”

The Indian Armed Forces emphasised that their response was carefully calibrated to convey a message of zero tolerance toward terrorism while avoiding a broader escalation. “The enemy once again showed their intent to escalate,” Bharti remarked. “We were ready for the challenge and responded with the full might of our combined forces.”

The joint appearance of officials from all three military branches underscored the gravity of the situation and reflected a united front in India's national security strategy. While details of the specific targets remain classified, sources confirmed that the operation focused on dismantling terror launchpads and degrading key military installations that support cross-border insurgency.