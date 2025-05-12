Operation Sindoor still on, ceasefire violations will have consequences: Sources warn Pakistan Operation Sindoor: Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the Pahalgam attack in which 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in cold blood by terrorists on April 22.

New Delhi:

Despite the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, sources warned that any violations will be met with 'consequences,' as Operation Sindoor continues to remain active. India on May 7 launched Operation Sindoor in response to the attack in Pahalgam, targeting nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

"Despite agreeing to cessation of hostilities on May 10th, they sent drones and missiles. They should know that violations will have consequences. Operation Sindoor is still on," news agency ANI reported, quoting sources.

India has sent a strong message through the successful execution of Operation Sindoor — that no location in Pakistan offers sanctuary to terrorists or their supporters, sources said.

"We have sent a message to terrorists and their benefactors that no place in Pakistan is safe for them. They can't train and launch from one place and then go and live in a four-storeyed bungalow in another place and think they are safe. We will come for them," sources said.

About Operation Sindoor

In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Armed Forces initiated Operation Sindoor, striking nine terror hubs located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK). These included the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold in Bahawalpur and the Lashkar-e-Taiba base in Muridke. The operation, named "Operation Sindoor," was carried out two weeks after the brutal killing of 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

This precision operation was launched in direct retaliation to the brutal terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians, including a Nepali national.

In the aftermath of these strikes, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly, leading to intensified cross-border shelling by Pakistan and swift countermeasures by Indian forces.

On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions.

Misri noted that instructions have been issued to enforce the ceasefire, with another round of DGMO-level talks scheduled for May 12 at noon.

However, hours after both countries agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air, and sea, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

(With ANI inputs)

