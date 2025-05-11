India hit Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur the hardest: Sources Operation Sindoor was launched on early May 7 to destroy nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

India hit the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Pakistan's Bahawalpur the hardest in Operation Sindoor that targeted nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, according to sources. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as Indian armed forces destroyed nine terror infrastructures in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. All subsequent retaliations to Pakistani offensives were carried out under Operation Sindoor.

Earlier, JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar acknowledged on Wednesday that 10 members of his family and four close associates were killed in India's missile attack on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur.

A statement attributed to Azhar said those killed in the attack on Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur included the JeM chief's elder sister and her husband, a nephew and his wife, another niece, and five children from his extended family.

However, India and Pakistan on Saturday announced reaching an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect.

Bahawalpur became the hub of the JeM after the release of Azhar in exchange for the hijacked passengers of IC-814 in 1999. In May 2019, the United Nations designated Azhar a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the JeM chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in an address on Saturday said that Indian armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, smashing nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir with "unimaginable" precision, and a large number of terrorists were eliminated in the mission.

Rajnath Singh stressed that the operation was carried out with minimum collateral damage and it was possible because of our "formidable" and "professionally" trained armed forces with high quality equipment.