‘Sham no Varunah’: What is the meaning of Sanskrit phrase invoked by DG of Naval Operations During the press conference, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, the Director General of Naval Operations, invoked the Sanskrit phrase 'Sham no Varunah' at the end of his statement. Here’s what it means.

New Delhi:

The Director General of Operations for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy, held a press conference today to update the citizens on the recent developments following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the subsequent launch of Operation Sindoor. During this briefing, Vice Admiral A.N. Pramod, the Director General of Naval Operations (DGNO), announced that the Indian Navy had swiftly mobilised its Carrier Battle Group, surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets, all set for full combat readiness as part of a coordinated operational strategy with the Indian Defence Forces.

Sham no Varunah

In concluding his statement, the DGNO invoked the phrase "Sham no Varunah," followed by "Jai Hind." For those curious about the meaning of "Sham no Varunah" and its significance, it's worth noting that this is the Sanskrit motto of the Indian Navy, meaning "May the Lord of Water be auspicious unto us." This phrase, derived from the Taittiriya Upanishad, reflects the Navy’s deep respect for the ocean and its vital role in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

It's interesting to point out that many Indian institutions draw from Sanskrit for their mottos, which often come from esteemed Indian scriptures. For instance, the motto of the Indian Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is "Dharmō rakṣati rakṣitaḥ," which translates to "Dharma, when protected, protects the protector." This phrase is taken from the Mahabharata and Manusmriti. Likewise, the motto of the Indian Air Force, "Nabhaḥ-Spṛśaṃ Dīptam," comes from the Bhagavad Gita (11th Chapter) and means "Touch the sky with glory."

The DGNO also informed that the navy tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea, within 96 hrs of the terrorist attack. The aim was to revalidate its crew, armament, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely.

