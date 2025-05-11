Top military brass to address media on Operation Sindoor: Key roles of DGMO, DG Air Ops and DG Naval Ops Top commanders from the Army, Air Force, and Navy will hold a joint press conference on Operation Sindoor, highlighting India's unified military strategy and shift toward a decisive new security doctrine.

New Delhi:

In a high-stakes development following the launch of Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces will hold a joint press conference on Sunday at 6:30 PM to brief the nation on the operation's progress and strategic outlook. The briefing will feature senior-most operational commanders from all three branches of the military — a rare display of tri-service coordination at the highest level.

The press conference will be led by:

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai , Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Indian Army

, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Indian Army Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti , Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops), Indian Air Force

, Director General Air Operations (DG Air Ops), Indian Air Force Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General Naval Operations (DGNO), Indian Navy

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai – DGMO, Indian Army

Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai has been serving as the DGMO since October 25, 2024. The role of the DGMO is critical, especially in times of heightened tensions such as the ongoing standoff with Pakistan since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Lt Gen Ghai is responsible for planning and overseeing India's military operations, including counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism missions. He plays a central role in cross-border engagements and coordinates with intelligence agencies while maintaining hotline communications with his Pakistani counterpart to de-escalate conflicts when possible.

The DGMO is often the first point of contact during crises, serving as the backbone of India's military-to-military diplomacy. With Operation Sindoor still active, his leadership is instrumental in strategizing responses and directing operational readiness across India’s northern and western borders.

Air Marshal AK Bharti – DG Air Operations, Indian Air Force

Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, a 1987-batch fighter pilot, currently serves as the DG of Air Operations. An alumnus of the NDA, Defence Services Staff College (Wellington), and the National Defence College, he has held key operational posts including Air Officer Commanding Advance HQ EAC, and Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Offensive).

His role as DG Air Ops places him at the helm of India's aerial warfare strategy, especially offensive and retaliatory missions. Under his supervision, the IAF has played a pivotal role in executing precision strikes during Operation Sindoor. As a seasoned air strategist, Air Marshal Bharti is responsible for coordinating air raids, surveillance operations, and maintaining high-level combat readiness across strategic airbases.

Vice Admiral AN Pramod – DG Naval Operations, Indian Navy

Vice Admiral AN Pramod assumed charge as DG of Naval Operations on January 15, 2024. Commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1990, he is a veteran of air operations and a specialist in communication and electronic warfare. A graduate of the Naval War College (Goa) and DSSC Wellington, he has commanded multiple warships including INS Abhay, INS Shardul, and INS Satpura.

As DGNO, Vice Admiral Pramod oversees all maritime operational planning, including the deployment of warships, surveillance assets, and strategic deterrence. His inclusion in the Operation Sindoor tri-service brief indicates the Navy’s active involvement in deterrence patrols and possible maritime strike capabilities in the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean Region, signalling a holistic combat posture from land, air, and sea.

Tri-service unity in focus

Today’s press conference is being seen as a landmark moment, symbolising seamless coordination between the Army, Air Force, and Navy in the face of a growing regional conflict. It also signals India’s readiness to sustain a “new normal”—a” term recently used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with US Vice President JD Vance — where India retains the strategic initiative and retaliates decisively against cross-border terrorism.

The presence of the DGMO, DG Air Ops, and DG Naval Ops is expected to provide clarity on India’s future operational trajectory, current readiness, and possible next steps under Operation Sindoor. The briefing is also anticipated to address ceasefire violations, civilian safety, and counter-terrorism efforts within Jammu and Kashmir and beyond.

This unified front from India’s top military leadership demonstrates the seriousness with which Operation Sindoor is being pursued — not merely as retaliation but as a signal of a fundamental shift in India’s security doctrine.