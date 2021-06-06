Image Source : ANI Low intensity blast reported outside sarpanch's house in J&K's Rajouri

A low intensity blast has been reported from outside the house of a sarpanch late Saturday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said.

As per the Senior Superintendent of Police, police personnel are investigating the matter.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

On Wednesday night, BJP counciller Rakesh Pandita, was shot dead by terrorists in Tral.

