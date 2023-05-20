Follow us on Image Source : PTI J-K: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, Pakistani intruder shot dead

A Pakistani intruder was shot to death in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC), officials said on Saturday.

The infiltrator was tested by the soldiers protecting the Balakote area in Mendhar sub division when he was attempting to slip into this side from across the line, the authorities said.

According to them, the intruder ignored the numerous warnings and attempted to return when troops opened fire, resulting in his death.

The officials stated that additional information is required and that the entire area has been cordoned off.

The search could not be done at night due to bad weather in the area, when army launched a search operation, the army recovered IED and a huge consignment of drugs from him.

Regarding the G20, where an alert was declared on the border that before that terrorists can infiltrate from across the border, after which today the army has foiled a major infiltration.

According to sources, more than 100 terrorists are trying to infiltrate from across the border in Poonch and Rajouri.

On Monday, the Indian Army nabbed a Pakistani intruder along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mohammad Usman (30), a resident of Karela village of Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), was intercepted by troops after he entered Tarkundi village late Sunday evening, the officials said.

They said nothing incriminating was recovered from the possession of the intruder, who is being questioned.

Earlier on April 29, Indian troops detained a father-son duo from PoK who had inadvertently crossed into this side in nearby Poonch district.

Both the individuals were later repatriated to Pakistan through Chakan Da Bagh border crossing point.

