Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected woman intruder shot dead near LoC | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected woman intruder shot dead near LoC

Jammu and Kashmir: An unidentified woman was shot dead by security forces on Monday after she crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The officials informed that the woman was believed to be an intruder from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

She was challenged by the troops when she crossed the LoC in the Kamalkote area and was coming close to the border fence. However, she did not pay heed, officials further informed.

The troops then opened fire on the woman, resulting in her death. According to the officials, the matter is being investigated.

ALSO READ | J&K: LeT militant killed in encounter in Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, arms and ammunitions recovered

Latest India News