Jammu and Kashmir: Fresh snowfall brings normal life to standstill, highways blocked | WATCH

Life in Kashmir came to a standstill once again on the final day of the 'Chilla-i-Kalan', one of the harshest winter period in the region on Monday after fresh snowfall covered entire neighbourhoods. The snowfall affected both air and land traffic, officials said.

The snowfall brought normal life to a halt and snapped the Valley's connection with the rest of the country, the officials said. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed to traffic due to snow and landslides at many places along the arterial road.

According to officials, the snowfall started late Sunday night in most places and continued till the last reports came in. Train services on the Baramulla-Banihal route were suspended due to accumulation of snow on the tracks, they added.

The officials said the bad weather affected air traffic to and from the valley as flight operations at the Srinagar airport were suspended. Visibility is very poor and there is snow accumulation on the runway, they said.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to shooting stones and mudslides at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal.

The meteorological department predicted heavy snowfall, and rains with thunderstorm in the plains of Jammu, over the next 12 hours. Expect gradual decrease in the precipitation from Monday night, it said.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature improved across the Valley but stayed below the freezing point. 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when the chances of snowfall are maximum and most frequent -- began on December 21 last year. While it ends on January 30, the cold wave continues even after with a 20-day-long 'Chillai Khurd' and a 10-day-long 'Chillai Bachha' following it.

