Delhi Weather Update: Rains continue to lash parts of city, more showers predicted today

People wearing raincoats amid rain watch the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Delhi Weather Update : Rains continued to lash several parts of the national capital throughout the night as well as early Monday morning. The India Meteorological Department had predicted light to moderate rainfall over isolated places in the Delhi-NCR region later in the day.

Just a day earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted light to moderate rainfall in Delhi over the next 12 hours.

According to a weather alert earlier, the approaching fresh cloud patches over Delhi were likely to trigger light to moderate spells of rainfall over the city. Meanwhile, according to IndiaMetSky Weather data, moisture is settling on the mountain tops of Aravali and is being lifted up instantly.

Trains running late due to low visibility

As many as 13 trains were running late due to low visibility and rains on Monday, the Indian Railways informed.

The trains that are running late included the Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, Malda Town- Delhi Farakka Express, Banaras- New Delhi Kashi Vishwanath Express Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizaumddin Gondwana Express.

Teh list also incude trains such as Dr. Amdedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trank Express, MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Shramjeevi Express, Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity stood at 95 percent at 8:30 am today, IMD said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 6.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

