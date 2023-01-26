Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Himachal Pradesh weather: Fresh snowfall disrupts normal life in hilly state.

Himachal Pradesh snowfall : Following fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours many roads have been closed and power and water supply schemes badly affected, as per the state Emergency Operation Centre (EOC).The Himachal Pradesh EOC said, "As many as 252 roads including four National Highways have been closed. 1,024 electricity supply schemes and 29 water supply schemes have been hampered in the snow-prone districts of the state."

Important highways including Rohtang Pass NH-03, Jalori Pass NH-305 and NH-505 Gramphu to Lossar have been closed due to heavy snowfall. Meanwhile, the NH-05 have been closed due to an avalanche in the area, as informed by the state disaster management.

"As per information received from DEOC Kinnaur, an avalanche occurred at Tinku Nallah Pooh District Kinnaur due to which the NH-05 has been blocked and restoration work is under process," tweeted Himachal Pradesh state disaster management authority.

Fresh snowfall has also lashed Shimla's Narkanda area.

As per EOC, Rohtang Pass has recorded a maximum of 15 inch of snowfall over the past 24 hours.Meanwhile, the state meteorological department predicted bad weather in the higher reaches of the state.

Senior scientist at IMD Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that there will be another spell of rain and snowfall in the region."This western disturbance will be active in the state on the 25th, 26th and 27th of January. There is the possibility of snowfall and the temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius," he said.

