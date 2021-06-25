Friday, June 25, 2021
     
J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Shopian; Operation underway

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

PTI PTI
Srinagar Updated on: June 25, 2021 14:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

One unidentified terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Hanjipora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hanjipora area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces personnel who retaliated.

There were no reports of any casualties so far on either side, he added.

