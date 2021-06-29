Tuesday, June 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu IAF station drone attack: Govt hands over probe to NIA

Jammu IAF station drone attack: Govt hands over probe to NIA

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2021 10:16 IST
Jammu airport drone attack

Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel 

The government on Tuesday handed over the probe into the drone attack on the Jammu air force station to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Explosives were dropped on the Indian Air Force station in Jammu by two drones in the early hours of Sunday, injuring two personnel.

The investigation into the attack on the Jammu air force station has been handed over to the NIA, a Home Ministry spokesperson said. 

READ MORE | Army opens fire after two drones seen near military station in Jammu; high alert sounded 

READ MORE: Two explosives-laden drones crash into IAF station at Jammu airport 

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X