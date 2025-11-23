'Muslim Mamdani can become New York mayor, but in India…: Jamiat chief amid action against Al-Falah University Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani made this remark while referring to government action against Al Falah University after some of its doctors were linked to the Delhi terror attack.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Arshad Madani alleged that "a Muslim like Mamdani can become the mayor of New York, and a Khan can become the mayor of London, but in India, a Muslim cannot even become a university vice-chancellor."

Madani expressed deep concern over what he described as discrimination against Muslims in India, citing examples such as the imprisonment of leaders like Azam Khan and the government action against Al-Falah University after some of its doctors were linked to the Delhi terror attack.

Countering the narrative that Muslims globally have become "helpless or finished," he pointed to the election of Muslim mayors in major international cities — Zahran Mamdani in New York and Sadiq Khan in London.

He alleged that "no Muslim can become a university vice-chancellor" in India, and even if someone does, "they will be sent to jail," referring to the scrutiny faced by Al-Falah University in the wake of the terror case.

Govt ensuring that Muslims never raise their heads: Madani

"The world thinks that Muslims have become helpless, finished, and barren. I don't believe so. Today, a Muslim Mamdani can become mayor of New York, a Khan can become mayor of London, whereas in India, no one can even become a university vice-chancellor. And even if someone does, they will be sent to jail, as Azam Khan was. Look at what is happening today in Al-Falah (University)," he said.

Additionally, Arshad Madani accused the government of "ensuring that they (Muslims) never raise their heads."

Madani referred to Al Falah Group Chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, who has been remanded to 13 days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody, till December 1, for committing the offence of money laundering linked to large-scale fraud, forged accreditation claims, and diversion of funds from the Al-Falah University ecosystem.

The primary four accused involved in the car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station, in which 15 people were killed, were the doctors of the Al Falah University, including Dr Umar Nabi, who committed the attack.

No better place for Muslims than India: BJP

Reacting to Madani's remarks, the BJP also issued a sharp response. BJP leader Yasar Jilani said that there can be no better place for Muslims than India, and no better human being or elder brother than Hindus. He added that Madani’s statement appeared to be confusing and lacked clarity.

"There cannot be a better place for Muslims than India, nor a better big brother than the Hindus. There is confusion in the statement made by Arshad Madani. On one hand, he says that the condition of Muslims in the world is not good, and on the other hand, he talks about Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor-elect of New York City. He also referred to Azam Khan and Al-Falah University. The owner of Al-Falah University is a perpetrator, and Azam Khan is also involved in various offences. The Central government is taking everyone along. He should not create confusion among the people of the nation," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj supported Madani's statement, saying that someone has done terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University, but the university should not be targeted.

"I support his statement...I agree that someone has done terrorist activity in the Al-Falah University, but the university should not be targeted...Why are homes of muslims being bulldozed? America is great, as there is no discrimination there. There is discrimination based on caste, religion," he said.

