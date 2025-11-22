Delhi blast: Srinagar resident held by over links with Jaish-backed white collar terror module The Delhi blast investigation unearthed a Jaish-e-Mohammad-backed white collar terror module invoing doctors who were plotting to carry out bomb blasts across India.

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) has arrested a man in Srinagar on Saturday in connection with a white collar terror module case, officials said on Saturday. The arrested individual, identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat of the Batamaloo area, was taken into custody as part of the continuing investigation into the module behind the November 10 car blast near Delhi's Red Fort, they added. 13 people were killed in the explosion.

Jaish posters and the busting of a terror module

The network was uncovered after Srinagar Police began probing posters that threatened police and security forces, which had been pasted on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October. Senior Superintendent of Police Srinagar Dr G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally supervised the investigation, and CCTV analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects, Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir ul Ashraf and Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid.

Delhi blast conspiracy

Their interrogation resulted in the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned imam who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors. The trail then led investigators to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were taken into custody, and 2,900 kilograms of explosive material were seized.

Investigators believe a core group of three doctors, Dr Ganaie, Umar Nabi, who was driving the explosives-laden car that blew up near the Red Fort, killing 13 people, and Muzzaffar Rather who is absconding, were operating the module.